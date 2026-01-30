CUET UG 2026 Registration Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 registration | examinationservices.nic.in

CUET UG Registration 2026: The CUET UG 2026 registration period will end today. Before midnight (11:50 p.m.), candidates may apply online for the Common University Entrance Test at cuet.nta.nic.in. The deadline for paying the CUET 2026 form fee is January 31, 2026, at 11:50 p.m.

Before choosing UG subjects, candidates should review the list of universities that recognise CUET scores and their CUET subject mapping. After the registration window closes today, registered applicants will be able to update their submitted online forms during CUET rectification window. Candidates must make sure that every detail matches their identification proof documents and is correct.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Important dates

Start of Application Process: 3 January 2026

Last Date to Apply: 30 January 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last Date to Make Payment: 31 January 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction Window: 2 February to 4 February 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Announcement of Exam City: To be announced

Admit Card Release Date: To be announced

Examination Dates: Between 11 May and 31 May 2026 (tentative)

Responses and Answer Key Release: To be announced

Result Date: To be announced

CUET UG Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) or a two-year Pre-University/Pre-Institution course from a recognised board or institution.

Candidates who have completed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) from a recognised state or central board are eligible.

Candidates who passed the Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination can also apply.

Candidates who have passed the NIOS Senior Secondary examination with at least five subjects are eligible.

Candidates holding a three-year diploma recognised by AICTE or a State Board are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have passed the final examination of a two-year course at NDA’s Joint Services Wing are also eligible.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Application fees

General Category: Rs 1,000 (for up to three subjects)

Additional Subject (General): Rs 400 per subject

OBC (NCL) / EWS: Rs 900 (for up to three subjects)

Additional Subject (OBC-NCL / EWS): Rs 375 per subject

SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender: Rs 800 (for up to three subjects)

Additional Subject (SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender): Rs 350 per subject

CUET UG Registration 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates must take the actions listed below to register for the CUET UG 2026:

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in, the official website of NTA CUET.

Step 2: Select the CUET UG 2026 registration link from the homepage.

Step 3: Next, complete the registration with your basic information.

Step 4: After that, candidates must log in and thoroughly complete the application.

Step 5: Now, upload the requested documents, pay the application fee online and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

Direct link to register for CUET UG 2026

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.