 FMGE January 2026 Results Declared At natboard.edu.in; Scorecards By February 6
FMGE January 2026 Results Declared At natboard.edu.in; Scorecards By February 6

FMGE January 2026 results have been declared by NBEMS on natboard.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the December 2025 exam can check their results online. Individual scorecards will be available for download by February 6, 2026.

Friday, January 30, 2026
FMGE January 2026 Results: The FMGE Result 2026 has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, or NBEMS. Candidates who took the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in December 2025 can view their results at natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS official website.

The candidates' grades are included in the result document. Candidates will have access to their individual scorecards by February 6, 2026, at the latest. Score card shall be available for download only for a period of 6 months from the date of issuance.

Direct link for official announcement

FMGE January 2026 Results: Steps to download

The FMGE scorecards 2026 can be obtained by candidates by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Locate the "FMGE January 2026 Result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the link to read the PDF document or result page.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate and application number if asked.

Step 5: Download and view the scorecard.

Step 6: Print the document or store a copy for future use.

FMGE January 2026 Results: What's next?

Get an official FMGE pass notification from NBEMS.

Verify identity and complete the necessary paperwork.

Obtain the NBEMS-issued FMGE Pass Certificate

Apply for medical registration using the pass certificate.

Approach the respective State Medical Council (SMC) or National Medical Commission (NMC) for registration

If you haven't already, finish the required internship (according to eligibility).

After completing your internship and registration, start your clinical practice in India.

Candidates can visit the NBEMS website for additional relevant information.

