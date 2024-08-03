IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2024 Now Available! |

The call letters or admit cards for the preliminary exam for group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in regional rural banks have been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the institute's website, ibps.in, candidates can download their admit cards for the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims. There are currently 5800 group B office assistant positions open at the participating banks thanks to the RRB recruiting drive.

The preliminary exam is slated to take place in August. The admit cards will include information about the exam's precise date and hour. Up until August 18, the call letters for the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary exams will be downloadable.



How to download?



-Visit ibps.in.

-Click the link to download the preliminary examination call letter for RRB Clerks (group B Office Assistants).

-Enter your birthdate, password, and registration or roll number.

-Download the call letter after submitting the information.



On the day of the exam, candidates need to bring a printed copy of their admit card, a photo (the same one they used on their application) to attach to their call letter, and another photo to the test location. They also need to have an original copy of a valid photo ID evidence. The information handout, which may be viewed by clicking the above link, contains a list of approved photo IDs.

Important details in admit card

Below is the list of important details that a candidate should check:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Examination Date and Time

Exam Centre Address

Photograph and Signature