IBPS PO Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 4,445 Positions; Direct Link Inside

Today, August 1, is the first day that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is accepting applications for the IBPS PO 2024 on their official website, ibps.in. In order to fill suitable probationary officer positions in public sector banks, the IBPS PO 2024 exam is administered. IBPS PO 2024 is being held this year for 4,455 positions in 11 participating banks.



August 21, 2024 is the deadline for submitting the IBPS PO 2024 application form. Up until August 21, 2024, candidates may make edits and pay the IBPS PO application fee.

Eligibility Criteria



As on August 1, 2024, candidates must be at least 20 years old and no older than 30. Accordingly, the candidates must have been born on August 2, 1994, or no later than August 1, 2004. Candidates in the reserved category have been granted a relaxation of the upper age limit.



A graduate degree in any field from an accredited university or an equivalent credential accepted by the Indian government is required of candidates. On the date of registration, the candidate must have both the graduation marks and a legitimate marks sheet or certificate proving their graduation.

Application Fees

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the application fee is ₹175 (including of GST). The price is ₹850 (GST included) for everyone else.

How to apply?

-Go to ibps.in, the official website of the IBPS.

-Select the "Registration" option to apply for the IBPS PO position.

-Enter the necessary information, such as your name, email address, phone number, etc.

-Make a secure password.

-Send in the registration form.

-Through email and SMS, a registration number and password will be distributed.

-After clicking the link to the IBPS PO application form, log in with the generated credentials.

-Upload files with your signature, portrait, and qualification certificates.

-Give precise information about your professional, academic, and personal background.

-Cover the application fee for IBPS PO.

-Select "Review and submit" from the menu.

-For future use, download and print the IBPS PO 2024 application form.