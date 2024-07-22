 IBPS Clerk 2024 Registration Window Extended Till July 28; Direct Link To Apply Inside
6,128 positions make up the Clerical Cadre Posts.

Updated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 08:34 AM IST
The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has disclosed a postponement for the online registration of the IBPS Clerk 2024 examination. This will allow more deserving candidates to come forward and submit their applications. The new last date for registration is July 28, and the preliminary exam will be held on August 24, 25 and 31.

Those who wish to apply should be in the age group of 20 to 28 years by July 1, 2024— this implies that the individuals ought to have born between July 2, 1996 and July 1, 2004.

Application Fees

The fee differs by category. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, and DESM are supposed to pay Rs 175 while others need to pay Rs 850. Remember, the deadline for payment falls on July 28th.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official IBPS website (ibps.in) in order to apply.

- Select "CRP - Clerks - XIV" from the list of recent upgrades.

- Create an account to get your login information.

- Log in and complete the application.

- Send scanned copies of the following documents: a handwritten declaration, your signature, a passport-sized photo, and your left thumb impression.

-Proceed to pay the application fee.

- Save the confirmation document in case you need it later.

