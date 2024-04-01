IBPS Releases Final Result 2024 For PO And SO, Direct Link Inside

File Photo (Representational Pic)

On April 1, 2024, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO and SO. On the IBPS website, ibps.in, candidates who took part in the online main exam and interview for the position of Specialist Officer or Probationary Officer can examine their results. The main exam and interview link will be accessible online from April 1 through April 30, 2024.

Click on the link below to check the result:

IBPS PO Exam Result

IBPS SO Exam Result

IBPS Final Result 2024: How to view the results for PO and SO?

Go to ibps.in to access the official IBPS website.

From the homepage, select the IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO link.

Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

After you click "Submit," the outcome will show up on the screen.

Examine the outcome and save the document.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

The written IBPS SO exam took place on January 28, 2024. The candidates who passed the exam were invited to the interview phase. The interview took place in 2024 around February or March. Candidates should consult the IBPS official website for additional pertinent information.

On November 5, 2023, the written exam for the IBPS PO was held at several test centres around the nation. The interview took place in 2024 between January and February.