Madras University Result 2024 OUT At result.unom.ac.in

The University of Madras, also known as Madras University or UNOM, has recently published the exam results for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and professional courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, and others. The results for all semesters have been announced by UNOM. The University of Madras Result for 2024 is now available online on the official website- unom.ac.in.

How to check the result?

Visit the official website- unom.ac.in.

Click on ‘UG /PG/Professional Result’ link given on the right side of the page.

Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

To obtain the latest information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.