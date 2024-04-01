 Madras University Result 2024 OUT At result.unom.ac.in
Check the University of Madras Exam Results 2024 for UG, PG, and Professional Courses on the official website. Access your results now on unom.ac.in. Download the PDF for future reference. Visit the official website for more information.

Updated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
The University of Madras, also known as Madras University or UNOM, has recently published the exam results for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and professional courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, and others. The results for all semesters have been announced by UNOM. The University of Madras Result for 2024 is now available online on the official website- unom.ac.in.

According to the most recent update, the University of Madras has announced the release of the results for all semesters of undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programs. Students can access their Madras University results for the year 2024 on the official website of the University, which is unom.ac.in.

How to check the result?

Visit the official website- unom.ac.in.

Click on ‘UG /PG/Professional Result’ link given on the right side of the page.

Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

To obtain the latest information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

