 IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 Expected Soon: Check Official Website For Updates
IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 Expected Soon: Check Official Website For Updates

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 Expected Soon: Check Official Website For Updates

Stay updated on the latest IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 news. Visit the official IBPS website to check your results and learn about the upcoming interview process.

Siksha M
Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Representative Image |

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 in the coming days. Candidates who participated in the IBPS PO main examination can access the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The written examination took place on November 5, 2023, at various centers across the country.

Candidates who qualify for the main examination will proceed to the interview round. The call letters for the interview are expected to be available in January/February 2024, with interviews also scheduled for the same period.

This IBPS PO/MT 2023 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies across participating banks. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official IBPS website. Stay tuned for the much-anticipated IBPS PO Mains Result 2023.

Steps to Check IBPS PO Mains Result 2023:

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter the required details.

4. Click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Verify the result details and proceed to download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

