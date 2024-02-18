 IBPS Main 2024 Scores Released: Check Your Specialist Officer Results Now!
The call letter will shortly be posted on the official IBPS website.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
IBPS Main 2024 Scores Released: Check Your Specialist Officer Results Now! | Representative Image

The IBPS Main 2024 score has been released. On the official website, ibps.in, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the individuals who have been selected as IBPS Specialist Officers (SO).

How to check?

Candidates can download their IBPS SO Main scores by logging in with their registration number, roll number, password, or birthdate.

Check out the official webpage.

Select the link to the IBPS SO results.

Enter your password, date of birth, and registration number or roll number.

When you click the submit button, the preliminary exam results are shown.

Screening Process

article-image

The call letter will shortly be posted on the official IBPS website. The interview is scheduled for either March or February. The candidates must use a link that will be provided on the official IBPS website, ibps.in, to upload scanned or softcopies of the documentation supporting their eligibility. The IBPS stated that further information on the matter will be released when appropriate.

At the time of the interview, the candidates will also need to present all original documentation as listed in the notification. Candidates whose candidacies are summarily rejected without warning or notification for failing to present the required documentation at the time of the interview will also not be allowed to take part in the interview.

Biometric thumb and picture According to IBPS, an impression made throughout the 2023 SO Main exam would be confirmed during the interview.

