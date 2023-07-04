IBPS Clerk 2023 Vacancies Revised; 500 More Seats Added, Check Notification Here

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 | (representational)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised its vacancies for the CRB Clerks-XIII or IBPS Clerk 2023. The IBPS began the registration for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for recruitment of clerks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) through the official website at ibps.in.

Now, the recruitment is for 4545 vacancies. Originally it was for 4045 posts, an addition of 500 vacancies in IBPS Clerk 2023.

Click here To check the notification

The last date to apply for on-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates is July 21, 2023.

Application Fees for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

For SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)

For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

Read Also IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 Registration Process Starts At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

Participating Banks for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

Bank of Baroda Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023: