 IBPS Clerk 2023 Vacancies Revised; 500 More Seats Added, Check Notification Here
The IBPS began the registration for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for recruitment of clerks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) through the official website at ibps.in.

Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Now, the recruitment is for 4545 vacancies. Originally it was for 4045 posts, an addition of 500 vacancies in IBPS Clerk 2023.

Click here To check the notification

The last date to apply for on-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates is July 21, 2023.

Application Fees for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

  • For SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)

  • For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

Participating Banks for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

  • Bank of Baroda Canara Bank

  • Indian Overseas Bank

  • UCO Bank

  • Bank of India

  • Central Bank of India

  • Punjab National Bank

  • Union Bank of India

  • Bank of Maharashtra

  • Indian Bank

  • Punjab & Sind Bank

Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in

  • Now click on the link “CRP clerk XIII" floating at the Top and Right side.

  • Now, click on “Common recruitment process for clerical cadre - XIII”

  • Then, click on “apply online for recruitment of clerks under CRP clerks - XIII” link

  • On the next page, click on new registration link

  • Register and fill the IBPS clerk application form 2023

  • Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee

  • Click on the submit button.

  • Download the IBPS Clerk 2023 application form and take a printout.

