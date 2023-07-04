IBPS Clerk 2023 Vacancies Revised; 500 More Seats Added, Check Notification Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised its vacancies for the CRB Clerks-XIII or IBPS Clerk 2023. The IBPS began the registration for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for recruitment of clerks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) through the official website at ibps.in.
Now, the recruitment is for 4545 vacancies. Originally it was for 4045 posts, an addition of 500 vacancies in IBPS Clerk 2023.
Click here To check the notification
The last date to apply for on-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates is July 21, 2023.
Application Fees for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:
For SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)
For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)
Participating Banks for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:
Bank of Baroda Canara Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
UCO Bank
Bank of India
Central Bank of India
Punjab National Bank
Union Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Indian Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023:
Visit the official website at ibps.in
Now click on the link “CRP clerk XIII" floating at the Top and Right side.
Now, click on “Common recruitment process for clerical cadre - XIII”
Then, click on “apply online for recruitment of clerks under CRP clerks - XIII” link
On the next page, click on new registration link
Register and fill the IBPS clerk application form 2023
Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee
Click on the submit button.
Download the IBPS Clerk 2023 application form and take a printout.