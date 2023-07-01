IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 Registration Process Starts At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has begin the registration process for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for recruitment of clerks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) through the official website at ibps.in.
According to the IBPS the last date to apply is July 21, 2023.
Participating Banks for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:
Bank of Baroda Canara Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
UCO Bank
Bank of India
Central Bank of India
Punjab National Bank
Union Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Indian Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
Exam Structure for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 (Preliminary Examination):
Section I: English Language: 30 questions in 20 minutes. (30 marks)
Section II: Numerical Ability: 35 questions in 20 minutes. (35 marks)
Section III: Reasoning Ability: 35 questions in 20 minutes. (35 marks)
Total 100 Questions in 60 minutes. (100 Marks)
Exam Structure for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 (For Main Examination):
General/ Financial Awareness 50 ques. in 35 minutes. (50 marks)
General English 40 ques. in 35 minutes. (40 marks)
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions in 45 minutes. (60 marks)
Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions in 45 minutes. (50 marks)
Total 190 questions in160 minutes. (200 marks)
Application Fees for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:
For SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST).
For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST).
Important Dates for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:
On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: August, 2023
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: August, 2023
Download of call letters for Online examination (Preliminary): August, 2023
Online Examination (Preliminary): August/ September, 2023
Result of Online exam (Preliminary): September/ October, 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main): September/ October, 2023
Online Examination (Main): October, 2023
Provisional Allotment: April, 2024
Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023:
Visit the official website at ibps.in
Now click on the link “CRP clerk XIII" floating at the Top and Right side.
Now, click on “Common recruitment process for clerical cadre - XIII”
Then, click on “apply online for recruitment of clerks under CRP clerks - XIII” link
On the next page, click on new registration link
Register and fill the IBPS clerk application form 2023
Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee
Click on the submit button.
Download the IBPS Clerk 2023 application form and take a printout.