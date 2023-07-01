IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 Registration Process Starts At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS clerk Notification 2023 Out | File Photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has begin the registration process for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for recruitment of clerks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) through the official website at ibps.in.

According to the IBPS the last date to apply is July 21, 2023.

Participating Banks for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

Bank of Baroda Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

Exam Structure for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 (Preliminary Examination):

Section I: English Language: 30 questions in 20 minutes. (30 marks)

Section II: Numerical Ability: 35 questions in 20 minutes. (35 marks)

Section III: Reasoning Ability: 35 questions in 20 minutes. (35 marks)

Total 100 Questions in 60 minutes. (100 Marks)

Exam Structure for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 (For Main Examination):

General/ Financial Awareness 50 ques. in 35 minutes. (50 marks)

General English 40 ques. in 35 minutes. (40 marks)

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions in 45 minutes. (60 marks)

Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions in 45 minutes. (50 marks)

Total 190 questions in160 minutes. (200 marks)

Application Fees for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

For SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST).

For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST).

Important Dates for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: August, 2023

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: August, 2023

Download of call letters for Online examination (Preliminary): August, 2023

Online Examination (Preliminary): August/ September, 2023

Result of Online exam (Preliminary): September/ October, 2023

Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main): September/ October, 2023

Online Examination (Main): October, 2023

Provisional Allotment: April, 2024

Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023: