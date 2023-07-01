 IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 Registration Process Starts At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for recruitment of clerks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) through the official website at ibps.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
IBPS clerk Notification 2023 Out | File Photo

According to the IBPS the last date to apply is July 21, 2023.

According to the IBPS the last date to apply is July 21, 2023.

Participating Banks for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

  • Bank of Baroda Canara Bank

  • Indian Overseas Bank

  • UCO Bank

  • Bank of India

  • Central Bank of India

  • Punjab National Bank

  • Union Bank of India

  • Bank of Maharashtra

  • Indian Bank

  • Punjab & Sind Bank

Exam Structure for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 (Preliminary Examination):

  • Section I: English Language: 30 questions in 20 minutes. (30 marks)

  • Section II: Numerical Ability: 35 questions in 20 minutes. (35 marks)

  • Section III: Reasoning Ability: 35 questions in 20 minutes. (35 marks)

  • Total 100 Questions in 60 minutes. (100 Marks)

Exam Structure for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 (For Main Examination):

  • General/ Financial Awareness 50 ques. in 35 minutes. (50 marks)

  • General English 40 ques. in 35 minutes. (40 marks)

  • Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions in 45 minutes. (60 marks)

  • Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions in 45 minutes. (50 marks)

  • Total 190 questions in160 minutes. (200 marks)

article-image

Application Fees for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

  • For SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST).

  • For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST).

Important Dates for IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

  • On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023

  • Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023

  • Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: August, 2023

  • Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: August, 2023

  • Download of call letters for Online examination (Preliminary): August, 2023

  • Online Examination (Preliminary): August/ September, 2023

  • Result of Online exam (Preliminary): September/ October, 2023

  • Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main): September/ October, 2023

  • Online Examination (Main): October, 2023

  • Provisional Allotment: April, 2024

Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in

  • Now click on the link “CRP clerk XIII" floating at the Top and Right side.

  • Now, click on “Common recruitment process for clerical cadre - XIII”

  • Then, click on “apply online for recruitment of clerks under CRP clerks - XIII” link

  • On the next page, click on new registration link

  • Register and fill the IBPS clerk application form 2023

  • Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee

  • Click on the submit button.

  • Download the IBPS Clerk 2023 application form and take a printout.

