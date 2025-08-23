 IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
IB Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau has opened applications for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (Technical) posts, with online registration running from August 23 to September 14, 2025, via mha.gov.in. Eligible candidates must have a relevant engineering diploma or science/computer degree and be aged between 18–27 years.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
IB Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

IB Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has started the recruitment procedure for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Technical) positions. The registration process online starts today, August 23, 2025, and will last until September 14, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can register via the Ministry's official website at mha.gov.in.

This recruitment campaign is intended to augment IB's technical department, and the candidate needs to pay his or her application fee using an SBI challan by September 16, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, the candidates should have a Diploma in Engineering (in areas like Electronics, IT, Computer Science, or Electrical & Electronics), or a Bachelor's degree in Science (with subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Electronics, or Computer Science), or a Bachelor's in Computer Applications, all from acknowledged institutions. The age group is 18 to 27 years.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be done in three phases:

Tier-I: Online Examination

Duration: 2 hours

Format: Objective-type MCQs

Weightage:

25% General Mental Ability

75% Subject-based questions (according to qualification)

Tier-II: Skill Test (30 marks)

Tier-III: Interview/Personality Test (20 marks)

The merit list will be final based on the aggregate scores of all three stages.

Application Fee

When it comes to paying the application fee, male UR, EWS, and OBC applicants have to pay an exam fee of ₹100 and a processing charge of ₹550. SC/ST candidates, women belonging to all classes, and eligible Ex-Servicemen do not need to pay the exam fee but have to pay the ₹550 processing fee.

