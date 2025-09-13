 IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Out For 3,717 Posts, Exams From September 16; Get Direct Link Here
The IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 has been released for 3,717 vacancies, with exams scheduled from September 16 to 18. Candidates can download their hall tickets from mha.gov.in and must carry two photographs along with the admit card. The recruitment process includes a Tier 1 written exam, Tier 2 descriptive paper, and Tier 3 interview.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the admit cards for the IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive exam 2025, to be held from September 16-18. The recruitment exercise is for 3,717 posts in the Intelligence Bureau. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at mha.gov.in.

The admit card includes important information like the exam centre, reporting time, allocation of shifts, and examination instructions. Candidates should bring two passport-size photographs (identical to their application form) and a print of the admit card to the examination hall. City intimation slips for exam centres have already been dispatched in advance.

The selection rounds consist of three phases, including a Tier 1 objective test (100 marks), a Tier 2 descriptive paper, and a Tier 3 personal interview. Admit cards will be issued separately for each phase, and only those clearing Tier 1 will proceed to Tier 2 and the last interview.

The admit card will have information such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam center, time, date of birth, and photograph. The candidates should carefully check all information and immediately report to the authorities if there is any discrepancy.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'IB ACIO Admit Card 2025' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the user ID, Password, and security Code on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the IB ACIO admit card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the IB ACIO admit card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

