IAS Success Story: Meet Ansar Shaikh, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver Who Defied All Odds To Become IAS officer At Age 21

IAS Ansar Shaikh |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts one of the most difficult exams in India. The entire selection process is extremely rigorous, it contains different rounds such as Prelims, Mains and Interviews. Year after year, lakhs of aspirants end up taking the exams but in the end, only a handful get selected for the UPSC IAS post.

While many take years to clear the exam, IAS Ansar Shaikh became the youngest to crack the UPSC CSE exam at the age of 21 on his first attempt in 2016.

Ansar Shaikh's father works as an autorickshaw driver in Marathwada, Maharashtra, and his mother earlier worked on the farm. Due to financial constraints, his younger brother dropped out of school in class VII and worked at a motor garage to support the family while also supporting Shaikh with his UPSC preparation. Ansar Shaikh's childhood was nothing short of hardships.

'Poverty has nothing to do with success'

“My family and friends had a big role in my success. This would not have been possible without the support of my brother and friends, who backed me both mentally and financially. I owe them a lot," Shaikh said.

"Many people give excuses that they are poor. But remember poverty has nothing to do with success. You should be hardworking and determined towards your goal. Your background doesn’t matter much," Shaikh added.

'Your only competition is you'

Shaikh says, "Those who think they're competing with thousands of other aspirants are nothing but fools. Your only competition is you. Once an aspirants understands this, success will come their way."

"In my family, education has never been a priority. My father, a rickshaw driver, has three wives. He was an alcohol addict and i've grew up observing domestic violence and child marriage at close quarters. When I told my family that I had cleared the UPSC and would most likely be an IAS officer, they were stunned," said Shaikh.

Preparation strategy

Following a one year preparation in a coaching center, Shaikh worked hard for three years and passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his first attempt in 2016.

Shaikh, who is currently posted in West Bengal, did his graduation in Political Science from Ferguson College, Pune. To make ends meet, he also took up odd jobs and worked for about 12 hours every day for three consecutive years while preparing for the UPSC exam. Ansar Shaikh, at the age of 21, became the country's youngest IAS with a 361 rank.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)