HSSC Constable Recruitment Registration Ends Today, Last Day To Apply, Direct Link Here

HSSC Constable Recruitment Registration Ends Today |

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the registration window for the 2024 Constable recruitment today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,600 constable positions across three categories:

- Male Constable (General Duty): 4,000 posts

- Female Constable (General Duty): 600 posts

- Male Constable (India Reserve Battalions): 1,000 posts

Steps to Apply:

1. Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on Advertisement No. 14/2024.

3. Select "New Candidate."

4. Fill out the application form with the required information and submit it.

5. Save the form for future reference.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must meet the following educational criteria:

- They must have passed the Class 12 examination.

- They should have completed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

- No additional weightage will be given for higher education.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 21,700.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old.

The official notification states that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission will invite a sufficient number of candidates based on their merit in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Screening Test, both of which are qualifying in nature. HSSC may conduct these tests in batches as necessary to shortlist candidates, aiming for four times the number of advertised posts in each category for the Knowledge Test.