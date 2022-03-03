HSC Class 12 board exam from March 4, check all instructions here

On Friday, March 4, the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Higher Secondary Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence the Class 12 board (HSC) exam 2022, with English being the first exam.





Students will appear for the class 12 exam at various exam centers across the state from March 4 to April 30, following Covid-19 rules.





The exam will be held in two shifts, one in the morning from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the other from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.





Students will have approximately 10 minutes to read the question paper. Class 12 students can get their hall tickets through the official website, mahahsscboard.in.









To download the admit card, they must use their log-in credentials, which include their roll number and date of birth.









Students should follow these guidelines at the exam center:





- At the exam center, students must adhere to the necessary Covid-19 standards, which include carrying a face mask and hand sanitizer, as well as their admit card.







-Students must arrive 30 minutes before the reporting time at the exam center.





-Students are not permitted to bring any electronic devices into the exam room.







-Read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet before you begin answering the questions.

