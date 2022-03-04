Maha: HSC board exams begin today, know how to prepare on the day of exam

The Maharashtra state board class 12th exams will begin today, March 4, and students will take the board exam in offline mode for the first time in nearly two years.

The exam will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Students should bring their hall ticket, hand sanitizer, and mask. In the exam center, no electronic devices will be permitted.

As the day of the exam is usually stressful for students, here are some tips on how to prepare for the offline subjective exam on the day of exam.

How to prepare on the day of the exam?

1) Wake up on time. Complete your daily routine.

2) Have a healthy breakfast

3) Reach center well before time.

4) Skim through your flow charts, diagrams, and mind maps before the exam.

5) Practice grounding exercises.

6) Be satisfied with what you have prepared and mindfully and confidently appear for the exam.

7) Remember, exams do not define you as a person. There is more to you as an individual than the marks you obtain.

(Tips by Ms. Parveen Shaikh, Principal of Somaiya School, Mumbai.)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:04 AM IST