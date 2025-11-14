 HPSC Treasury Officer, ATO Screening Test: Roll-Wise Result PDF Out; Here's How To Download
The roll-number-based results of all applicants who took the Screening Test for the positions of Treasury Officer (TO) and Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO) in the Finance Department has been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). The Commission said that each candidate's marks, as well as the final answer key, had been uploaded to the official website.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
HPSC Treasury Officer, ATO Screening Test | hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Treasury Officer, ATO Screening Test: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the roll-number-based results of all applicants who took the Screening Test for the positions of Treasury Officer (TO) and Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO) in the Finance Department. The exam took place on November 2, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The roll-by-roll marks list displays candidates' names, categories, and scores out of 100. Scores range from single digits to above 60, with numerous individuals earning 50 or above.

HPSC Treasury Officer, ATO Screening Test: How to download the roll-number-based results?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘What's New section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the ‘Roll No.-wise Marks for Screening Test for TO & ATO (Advt. No. 23/2023)’ link.

Step 4: Next, the roll-number-based results PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Now, applicants can search their roll number with the shortcut key (Ctrl + F).

Step 6: In the dialogue box, enter the roll number to find out the marks quickly.

Step 7: Download the roll no.-wise marks for the screening test for TO & ATO PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the result PDF

Note: Aspirants whose OMR sheets were not included might access a different list uploaded by the Commission.

The Commission said that each candidate's marks, as well as the final answer key, had been uploaded to the official website. To maintain transparency, HPSC has displayed 321 OMR sheets that were not considered in the generation of the results.

HPSC Treasury Officer, ATO Screening Test: Final answer key

The commission also made available the final answer key to the Master Question Booklet for the TO and ATO Screening Test in the Finance Department.

