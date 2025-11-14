UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023 Timetable Out; Check Details Here

UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023 Timetable | Canva

UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023: The Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main Exam-2023 will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on January 31 and February 1, 2025.

UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023: Full Timetable

As per the official announcement released on Wednesday, the first General Studies paper will be conducted on January 31 from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., followed by the second from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The second paper will be divided into two sections: the first section, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, will be a traditional subjective test in General Hindi and Essay Writing, and the second section, from 4.30 pm to 5 pm, will be an objective test in general vocabulary and grammar.

Deputy Secretary of the Commission, Virendra Mani Tripathi, stated that the Hindi Essay paper will be conducted on February 1 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

About UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2023

Earlier, on September 16, the UPPSC announced the scores of the RO/ARO Preliminary Examination-2023, in which 7,509 applicants were deemed qualified for the Mains. Of these, 6,093 individuals were chosen for 338 Review Officer postings, 1,386 for 79 Assistant Review Officer posts, and 30 for two Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) positions.

A total of 10,76,004 individuals applied for the recruiting examination, about 4,54,589 applicants participated in the preliminary test on July 27, 2024.

What is the UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023?

The UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023 is the second stage of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s recruitment process for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. Candidates who cleared the Prelims appear for the Mains, which evaluates their writing, comprehension, and analytical skills through descriptive papers. The exam determines eligibility for the final interview and selection.