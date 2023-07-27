 HPSC HCS Main 2022 Exam Date Released At hpsc.gov.in; Admit Cards To Be Out On Aug 7
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Admit Cards To Be Out On Aug 7

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the much-awaited date for the HCS Main 2022 examination. Aspiring candidates can now take the test. Candidates can visit the official website - hpsc.gov.in. Following that, interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in from August 7 onwards.

Steps to download HPSC HCS Main admit card 2023

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official HPSC website at www.hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, candidates can find a section labeled "Latest Notifications" or "News Updates."

Step 3: In the "Latest Notifications" section, candidates will find a link titled "Download Admit Card for HCS Main 2022 Exam."

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they must enter their login credentials candidate's which includes - application number, date of birth, and any other details as per the instructions.

Step 5: Candidates should double-check the details and then click on the "Submit" or "Download Admit Card" button.

Step 6: The admit card for the HCS Main 2022 examination will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: It is advisable for candidates to download and take a printout of the admit card for future purposes

According to the notification Mains Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services - 2022 will be held on August 12 and August 13. The HPSC has taken several measures to ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process.

article-image

