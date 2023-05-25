HPBOSE Himachal class 10th Result 2023 declared at hpbose.org, direct link to download; pass percent at 89.7%

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 | Representative image

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the class 10th board results today.

The results were declared at the press conference by the State Education Minister. Students can access and download their results from the official website at hpbose.org.

Students can check results on these websites:

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

examresults.net

digilocker.gov.in

A total number of 90,896 students took the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 term 2 examinations. Students will be able to check their results online by entering their login details such as Roll Number at the login window of the website.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 89.7%.

Manvi topped the examination with 99.14%

Diksha Katyal secured the second place with 693 marks.

Akshit Sharma got third place with 692 marks.

In the Himachal Board 10th result, a remarkable achievement was observed as 8 girls secured positions in the top 10.

However, only 2 boys managed to secure a place in the top 10 ranks.

Direct Link: Download HP Class 10 Result

Steps to download HPBOSE 10th Result 2023:

Visit the official website hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the link available for HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Result 2023.

A new window will open, enter your login details to check your results.

Your HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for further use.

The students who appeared for the Himachal Board 10th examination will have to see a slight delay in receiving their official marksheets. They will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools during the month of June.

The HPBOSE Class 10th exams for the second term were held from March 11 to March 31, 2023. However, the term 1 exam for Class 10th was conducted from September 15 to October 01 last year and results for the same were announced on January 02, 2023.