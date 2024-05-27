HP SET 2024 Answer Key Out, Check Details Here | Pixabay

The answer key for the HP SET exam, which was held on April 28, has been posted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. On May 25, the answers to Papers 1 and 2 were made available. The commission published the updated provisional answer key for Paper 2 on May 27. By going to the official website, applicants who took the exam can receive the answer key.

Candidates have until June 1, 2024, to voice any objections. They might pay Rs. 100/-to voice their reservations.

Marking Scheme

It is important for candidates to know that accurate responses will receive 02 marks. Negative points won't be awarded for incorrect responses. Using the HP SET Answer Key, candidates can estimate their approximate marks.

How to download?



-Visit the official website, which is located at http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

-Select the link for the solution key.

-Get the PDF

-Print off your answer key. At the end, you can use the provided form to voice any reservations.