How can students stay relevant in post ChatGPT era? Ex-IIT Delhi director has the answers

New Delhi: ChatGPT's increasing popularity, which has many academicians and institutions worried, has also started to make an impact on India's universities.

The chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022 has left many institutions in the country's tech hub, Bangalore to abandon the application and put a ban in place on its usage.

Indian institutes wary of ChatGPT

According to reports, RV University, Dayanand Sagar University, and the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) have already placed a ban on ChatGPT to avoid plagiarism.

The application's negative consequences have also led Directors of India's premier technical institutes to give a warning to students on what the infamous application can do to their career prospects.

Former IIT Director gives tips to students in post-ChatGPT era

In a widely shared tweet, the former IIT Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao warned students that ChatGPT will replace them.

"I used to tell students that if they aren't creative Google will replace them. Now with #ChatGPT on the horizon, and having used it for a few months now, I tell them, even if you are creative, there's a possibility ChatGPT may replace you," said the tweet by Rao.

The ex-director further went on to provide students with five pointers that can help them stay relevant in the post-ChatGPT era.

Read the tweet here:

IITs which have some of the brightest students from not only India but different parts of the world are already gearing up to resist plagiarism caused by ChatGPT.

IIT Bombay, for example, formed a small committee to institute a structural framework for using ChatGPT in order to prevent any form of plagiarism.