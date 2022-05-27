Houston: Texas Southern University starts India Studies program

representative Image |

Houston-based Texas Southern University (TSU) and the Foundation for India Studies (FIS) have established an India Studies program as part of their graduate school to increase interest in India here.

In cooperation with the foundation, the university will develop and implement India-focused programs. In addition to public and academic symposia, conferences, and guest speakers, participants in the program will emphasize the link between the Indian struggle for liberation and the African-American struggle for equality in the United States.

“With this partnership, we want to perpetuate a legacy for future generations so that there is a greater understanding from the mainstream community of the contributions that Indians have made,” said Krishna Vavilala, the Founder and Chairman of the Foundation for India Studies.

“When I first came to Houston, the Indian population was just 20,000; it has grown incredibly since then, enriching the city economically and culturally. We are here to support the TSU in its efforts to incorporate India into the academy and advance the program year after year.”

The program will be run by a committee of TSU faculty, with FIS serving in an advisory capacity. The Graduate School plans to host the first symposium during the Fall 2022 semester, the release said.