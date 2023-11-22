Hostel Mess Dispute Sparks Violent Clash Among MBBS Students In Ongole

At Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ongole, a violent clash unfolded between two groups of third-year MBBS students on Monday. The altercation, reportedly stemming from a minor issue at the hostel mess three months ago, resulted in two students sustaining injuries.

DSP Narayanaswamy Reddy addressed the situation

Ongole DSP Narayanaswamy Reddy addressed the situation, refuting claims that students were engaging in illicit activities on campus. Reddy clarified, "We did not find any trace of contraband in the campus," dismissing allegations of alcohol and ganja consumption.

Contrary to initial reports suggesting a caste-based conflict, Reddy clarified that the dispute arose over the management of the hostel mess. "One group prefers a private contractor, while the other insists on college management handling the mess," he stated. The tensions escalated in August when clashes led to the suspension of certain students from the hostel, accusing the opposing group of responsibility, reported by Times Now.

The latest clash occurred around 3 pm on Monday, following a seminar in the ENT department. A minor disagreement in the classroom escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in injuries to two students. Reddy emphasized, "There is no caste angle in this fight nor is it over ganja. Only a small argument in the classroom led to the clash."

A female student captured the incident on video, shedding light on the unfortunate turn of events.