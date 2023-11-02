RIMS Ranchi : Police Finds A Half Burnt Body Of A Medical Student

Indian Couple & Their 6-Year-Old Son Found Dead In US | Representative Photo

Ranchi : The police on Thursday evening found a half burnt body of a medical student in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The police found the body on the campus of Rajendra institute of medical science (RIMS). The half burnt body was recovered by the police from behind the hostel 5 of the institute.

As per reported by the Jagran.com, investigations revealed that the victim had been initially murdered on the rooftop of Hostel 5, with an attempt to burn the body. The murderers then threw his body behind the bushes of the hostel and escaped the scene. As far as evidence on the crime scene is concerned, footprints and a mobile phone were found by the investigating police team on the roof of the hostel.

A scientific forensic team is actively working to uncover more clues at the crime scene.

SP City Rajkumar Mehta and DSP Sardar Prabhat Ranjan Barwar also reached the crime scene to monitor the investigation. The motive behind the murder has not been disclosed by the authorities.

As reported by PTI, "The deceased has been identified as Madan Kumar from Tamil Nadu, a second-year student of Forensic Medicine Department at RIMS, Ranchi. We are investigating whether the incident is suicide or murder. Several facts will emerge clean once we have the post-mortem report," said Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha.

