Himachal Pradesh Teachers Threaten Hunger Strike Over Unfulfilled Regularisation Promises | Freepik

In a resolute stance, teachers appointed by school management committees in Himachal Pradesh have issued a stark warning, declaring their intention to commence a hunger strike on January 26 if their persistent plea for regularisation is not addressed by January 25.

October protest and unmet commitments

The School Management Committees' Teachers Union, led by President Sunil, recounted their earlier protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in October of the previous year. The teachers had temporarily halted their demonstrations following assurances from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the establishment of a cabinet sub-committee entrusted with submitting a report on their regularisation by December 31. However, no tangible progress has materialized, leaving the teachers in a state of frustration.

Demanding parity with Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Primary Assistant Teachers (PAT), and PARA teachers, the Teachers Union implored the government to regularise their services on the forthcoming statehood day, scheduled for January 25. Despite fulfilling the minimum qualifications, these 2,500 teachers deployed in far-flung regions claim to have been overlooked, while temporary teachers have been regularised.

Boycott of classes

Expressing their exasperation, the teachers have issued a stern warning of a potential large-scale protest. Should their demands remain unmet, they plan to escalate their demonstrations, including the boycott of classes and encircling the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. The looming hunger strike underscores the gravity of the teachers' concerns and underscores the urgent need for a resolution from the state government.

(Inputs from PTI)