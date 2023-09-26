 Teachers Will Not Be Deployed On Temple Duty During 'Navratri Mela' In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTeachers Will Not Be Deployed On Temple Duty During 'Navratri Mela' In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

Teachers Will Not Be Deployed On Temple Duty During 'Navratri Mela' In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

In place of teachers, other staff will be assigned duties, chairman of the temple trust cum Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Nidhi Patel said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

Bilaspur: Teachers would not be deployed on duty at the Naina Devi shrine here during the 'Ashwin Navratri mela' next month, the temple management has decided.

In place of teachers, other staff will be assigned duties, chairman of the temple trust cum Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Nidhi Patel said.

Teachers and other government employees are usually deployed for the management of the fair at the shrine.

The decision not to deploy teachers comes in the backdrop of prolonged school closure in the district and elsewhere in Himachal Pradesh in the past two months due to torrential rains and floods.

Patel said the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Swarghat, has been appointed as Fair Officer while the Station House Officer was appointed as Assistant Police Fair Officer.

Only those people who have been licensed by the department will be able to serve 'langar' (community kitchen) in the fair, she said and issued strict instructions to the officials to check arrangements.

About 10,000 to 12,000 devotees are expected to visit the Naina Devi temple daily during the fair and the area would be divided into six sectors.

The Executive Officer of Naina Devi Nagar Parishad will ensure cleanliness in the entire fair area and the Nagar Parishad will appoint adequate cleaning staff during Navratri, she added.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner also instructed officials of the Transport Department  to make proper arrangements for buses.

Read Also
From Waheeda Rehman To Asha Parekh; Take Inspiration For Gifting A Saree To Your Mother This...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar To Get Three New Departments

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar To Get Three New Departments

Shalini Bharat Completes Tenure as Director at TISS; New Director To Be Appointed Soon

Shalini Bharat Completes Tenure as Director at TISS; New Director To Be Appointed Soon

UPSC NDA And NA II Written Results 2023 OUT, Here's The List

UPSC NDA And NA II Written Results 2023 OUT, Here's The List

No Quality Education If Students Are Penalized on Religious Grounds: SC On UP Student Slapping Case

No Quality Education If Students Are Penalized on Religious Grounds: SC On UP Student Slapping Case

Gujarat: Doctor Caught After Practicing for Two Decades Without a Formal Education

Gujarat: Doctor Caught After Practicing for Two Decades Without a Formal Education