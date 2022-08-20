Himachal Pradesh: Schools closed in Kullu following heavy rains, warning of landslide issued

A view of the swollen Beas river following heavy monsoon rain, in Kullu | (PTI Photo)(PTI8_18_2019_000088B)

Kullu: In the Kullu district, all schools will be closed, including the Anganwadi Centers.

According to Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, this has been done in light of the nonstop rain. In the meantime, three people are missing after a house fell early on Saturday morning following a landslide brought on by persistent rain in the state's Chamba district, according to officials.

The incident took place around 4:30 am this morning at village Banet, in Chowari tehsil of the district, officials of the Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said. A search operation is being conducted with the help of personnel of the police and revenue department, according to DEOC officials.

In view of heavy rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district will remain closed on August 20, district deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said in an order issued on Friday evening.

Heavy rains have been lashing the state and due to this roads in many areas are blocked. "Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked and other related concerns since 1:30 am. Many individual incidents were resolved. Police are on the job.The NDRF was contacted at around 2:30 am and their mobilisation has been done," the Mandi DC said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.

Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather. The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.