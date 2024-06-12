Himachal Pradesh: 4 Senior Trainee Doctors Of Tanda Medical College Suspended For Allegedly Ragging & Beating Juniors

IANS

Dharamshala: Some MBBS students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra were allegedly ragged, abused, and beaten up by their seniors, following which four senior trainee doctors were expelled, a statement said on Tuesday.

Statement Issued By Tanda Medical College

The statement issued by Tanda Medical College (TMC) said that on the evening of June 5, the senior students called the junior trainee MBBS doctors to room number 108 of the boys' hostel and subsequently abused and beat them up. Later, the junior students lodged a complaint with the National Medical Commission.

Read Also Gujarat: 4 Senior Doctors Suspended For Ragging Junior Doctors At Narendra Modi Medical College

An investigation conducted by the anti-ragging committee of the college found four senior trainee doctors, Arun Sood, Siddhant Yadav, Ragvendra Bhardwaj, and Bhavani Shankar from 2019 and 2022 batches, guilty, TMC Principal Dr Milap Sharma said.

Accused Reprimanded

Based on the preliminary investigation report, the college management has expelled two senior trainee doctors for one year each and fined them Rs 1 lakh each while the other two have been expelled for six months and fined Rs 50,000 each, the principal said.

The fines must be paid within seven days, according to the statement.