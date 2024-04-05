High Court To Hear CA Aspirants Plea For Postponement Of Exams On April 8 | File

On April 8, 2024, the Delhi High Court will consider a motion to move up the date of the Chartered Accountant (CA) test, which is scheduled for May 2024. Many candidates are requesting that the dates of the 2024 CA test be postponed by the government because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The CA Foundation Exams 2024 will take place on June 20, 22, 24, and 26 in accordance with the updated dates.

Read Also CA Aspirants React To Request For Postponing 2024 Exams To June

No comments from official body

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not released a statement regarding the postponement of the exams, despite some people sending an open letter to PM Modi and others addressing their concerns to the organisation. A plea for a postponement of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination has been filed with the Delhi High Court by a number of CA students, including those with disabilities, from 16 states and one Union Territory.

In the past, the CA inter and final exams were moved to May by ICAI. Following the Election Commission's publication of the general election dates, the revised schedule was made public. The candidates have expressed dissatisfaction with the updated timetable and have requested that the CA exam be rescheduled for June 2024 by the relevant authorities.