CA Aspirants React To Request For Postponing 2024 Exams To June

Representative Image | Getty Image

The announcement of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates prompted the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) to adjust the schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final Exams 2024. However, the aspiring CA students are not very pleased with the change.

Many students are advocating for the exams to be postponed from May to June via social media. A circular was received by the students that stated the possibility of the exam to be postponed. Students expected the exam to be conducted after the elections concluded, as noted by The Free Press Journal(FPJ). They have claimed to not be mentally prepared for the exams to be conducted in May among other potential reasons.

Expressing her concerns, Khushi Sharma, an intermediate CA student from Madhya Pradesh, stated, "Students, including myself, are not mentally prepared for the May exams, we are expecting a postponement just like the previous years."

Read Also CA Exam Aspirants Urge ICAI To Postpone 2024 Exams To June Following General Elections

Echoing similar sentiment, another CA intermediate student from Madhya Pradesh, said, "It's challenging to prioritize voting when exams are scheduled for a day after, even a day is important for me.”

On the other hand, Harsh Damania, a final CA student from Mumbai, expressed, "I had applied for my study leave from my company expecting the exams to be in June, but now everything will be messed up and the company won’t understand the issues.”

Despite the urge of the students, activists, and academics on social media, the Institute has confirmed the May exam dates, with CA Final exams for group 1 set for May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams scheduled for May 10, 14, and 16, 2024.