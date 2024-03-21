CA Exam Aspirants Urge ICAI To Postpone 2024 Exams To June Following General Elections

The debate over the timing of the 2024 CA exams has intensified as aspirants voice their concerns about conflicting priorities. Emphasizing the fundamental right to vote in a democratic society, many argue that students may face logistical challenges in casting their votes, especially if they are residing far from their hometowns or have exam centers in different cities or states.

Expressing solidarity with these sentiments, various faculty members and practicing CAs have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to advocate for a postponement of the exams.

“With many faculties along with some CA's posting on Twitter about the postponement, I personally don't think that students are at the state of giving exams. Sometimes its okay to consider your students mental health @theicai. Yes we are professional students and yes we are humans too, we know that we are expected to behave in particular manner and not get influenced by people around us. But when our teachers gives us hopes about the exam getting postponed its humanly to have a belief that exams would get postponed and have hope. We request you to consider both the points and consider the mental health of students. Hoping for some positive news," reads a statement addressed to the ICAI by one CA student.

“Unable to vote in this election due to exams #ICAI #icaiexams #caexams #caexam #ICAI Even UPSC postponed their exams ICAI HAS FAILED DEMOCRACY!!!!!” another CA aspirant posted on X.