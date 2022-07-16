Here's how Indian students can deal with challenges abroad

(Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

The USA, Canada, UK, and Australia have always been a hotspot for students looking for world-class universities and courses. Many of these universities abroad have been attracting students worldwide to pursue their dreams with specialised learning in many new innovative courses.

Indians looking for job and study opportunities have found a gateway since the re-opening of travel restrictions and borders closed due to the COVID 19 onslaught and are exploring opportunities in these foreign destinations. What's more, when you study in destinations like these, you come in contact with students and ideas from all cultures and nationalities, making your learning richer than it already is.

Mr. Ajay Sharma

Challenges as a student abroad

You may face challenges like homesickness as you are away from home and adjustment issues with the food, living, and the environment. This is common when you move to study abroad in countries like Canada, the UK, the USA, or Australia. You will take time to adapt to the language and cultural barrier, but once you ace that, you learn something new about their culture and make new friends who might become your best friends to hang out with.

Some students might face challenges due to the high cost of living they incur due to accommodation, food, electricity, and other miscellaneous expenses. This is because the university fees you pay are incredibly high depending upon the course and the tuition fees applicable.

But these challenges are just initial hurdles, which we all face while moving to a new place. But what we gain is a wider perspective and an opportunity to broaden our horizons. This helps us evolve our ability to analyse and makes us a person with knowledge of the world.

When you are at home in India, it is much easier for you to navigate as you know your surroundings. It is when you move abroad for your studies, that you are out of your safety net. The challenge of not being within a comfort zone will exist, but there is the opportunity to become supremely independent. Many universities offer you to work after classes so that you can cope with the financial expenses.

This helps boost self-confidence and esteem and trains you well in problem-solving and coping mechanisms. Once you complete your education in these well-developed nations, there is a chance of landing a lucrative job with a handsome pay.

How UK, Canada, and Australia reward international students

Many of these countries offer extra points for permanent residency. So if you have Canadian work experience you stand to gain when you balance your work with study. Canada also awards additional scores on the point system if you have an education equivalent to Canadian standards.

The UK is another great place with some of the world's greatest and most prestigious universities. Studying here helps your CV where you are noticed by global companies that pick and place you right after completing your course. Australia and Canada have tremendously excellent healthcare and a cutting-edge education system that encourages students to think outside the box. These universities train the students so that they are ready to face the global competition with their innovative ideas.

Though education in these destinations abroad can be expensive, once you start working there, you start reaping the benefits of what you have invested. This is why becoming an overseas student is also a golden opportunity for beginning new vistas. Learning about the history, culture, and heritage of the place can be a learning and an eye-opening experience for many students as they travel to some fascinating places and landmarks situated in these world-class overseas study destinations.

In conclusion, studying abroad can be a challenge for students from India who leave their homes for the first time and traverse the universities abroad. But it surely can be an experience of a lifetime that will make them completely new and evolved individuals ready to take on the world.

The author is the President and Founder – Abhinav Immigration Services Private Limited

Read Also Want to study abroad? Apply for these scholarships