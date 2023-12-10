Hathras Teacher Faces Dismissal Over 'Ram Ram' Greeting | Representative Image

After a teacher at Saiema Mansoor Public School in Parsara, Hathras district reprimanded a student for his 'Ram Ram' greeting, protests ensued leading to the dismissal of the teacher, according to a report by TOI.

On Thursday, a Class XI student alleged that his teacher, Mohammad Adnan, did not reciprocate his 'Ram Ram' greeting and, instead, reprimanded him for the gesture. This ignited a community-wide outrage, leading to a protest on Saturday morning where a right-wing group's members gathered at the school gates and began reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Amidst the mayhem, Adnan was fired by the school principal, who also apologized on his behalf and promised to take "measures to prevent such incidents in the future."

An SDM and the district basic education officer were on the investigation committee that was established on Saturday by Hathras district magistrate Archana Verma. Within two days, she has requested that they provide a report. "Children from both communities have studied in our school for the last 30 years and we never faced such an accusation before. However, we have removed Mohammad Adnan from duty, and the administration has formed a probe committee into the matter," school principal Salman Kidwai stated during a meeting with the authorities.

Sadar sub-divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar told TOI, “A child said ‘Ram Ram’ to his teacher, but he did not respond to the greeting. During inquiry, the principal apologised and committed to preventing such incidents in the future. The DM has ordered an investigation into the incident, and the school management has acted by dismissing the teacher.”