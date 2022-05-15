Haryana to make education from primary to PG in universities

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that all universities in the state should make education available from kindergarten to post-graduation under the new education strategy to guarantee that excellent education is delivered under one roof.

He stated that the government would cover the costs of impoverished students attending these universities. For this, a new scheme will be presented very soon.



The Chief Minister was addressing a two-day conference of Vice Chancellors of Universities here. The conference on education policy, self-employment and management was organised by the Haryana State Higher Education Council.



The Chief Minister said a new scheme would soon be introduced to provide education to the children of those families whose verified annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh in the Parivar Pehchan Patra.



Under this scheme, the fees of the children of poor families will be paid by the government so that the financial burden on the universities does not increase and the poor children can also get access to higher education.



The Chief Minister said that employment-oriented programmes should be formulated in the universities and computer education should be made compulsory.



The youth should be imparted employment-oriented education so that they get jobs after completing education.



He said the Technical Education and Higher Education Departments would be merged to impart quality education to the youth.



This will also reduce the unnecessary burden on the government and the youth will be able to get quality technical and higher level education.



He also directed the officers concerned to promote Hindi in LLB, engineering courses, etc., and to connect engineering students with government departments under Amrit Sarovar Yojana.



The Chief Minister said emphasis should be laid on making the universities financially robust and self-sufficient so that they do not depend on government grants.



The Chief Minister said under the new education policy, four universities, including MDU Rohtak, Kurukshetra University and Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur, have started providing education from KG-level to post-graduation under one roof.



The remaining universities of the state should also work at a fast pace to provide education on the same pattern so that every youth of the state has access to higher education easily under one roof.



Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:12 PM IST