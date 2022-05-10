Haryana: Ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala convicted in teachers' recruitment scam clears 10th, 12th exams at 87

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has cleared his Class 10 and 12 exams at the age of 87.

He received his mark sheets from the Haryana board in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

O P Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala, and 53 others, including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar, were convicted and sentenced in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000. They all were sentenced to varying jail terms in the case by a special CBI court in January 2013.

Om Prakash Chautala was later released from Tihar jail where he was serving a 10-year prison term in a teacher recruitment scam case.

In 2021, Chautala had appeared for Class 12 exams under the Haryana Open Board. However, his result was withheld because he had not yet passed a Class 10 English exam. In order to get his Class 12 result released, he appeared for the Class 10 exam.

He scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in his Class 10 examination last year.

Except English, he had cleared his Class 10 exams from the National Institute of Open School in 2017 while serving a 10-year sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam.

At an examination centre, Chautala had refused to speak to the media, saying "I am a student."

Complementing his feat, Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "A person is never too old to learn. Congratulations Chautala Sb."

ALSO READ Om Prakash Chautala visits Ghazipur border protest site, demands withdrawal of Central farm laws

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 07:52 PM IST