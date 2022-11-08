Haryana schools, colleges to be closed on November 9 due to Panchayat polls? Read details here

Representative image | Photo Sachin Haralkar

New Delhi: On November 9 and 12, Haryana will witness panchayat polls in specific areas.

The elections for Panchayati Raj institutions will be conducted in the second phase in more than 9 districts, namely Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat.

Haryana schools and colleges will remain shut on the 9th and 12th due to the Panchayati elections. “For elections to the members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonepat (except village Sambhalkha of Ladwa block of Kurukshetra district) on 9th November and 12th November 2022 will be a public holiday," the Directorate of Information, Public Relations, and Languages Department said in a social media post.

“State government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions, as well as factories, commercial establishments, shops, etc. located in the areas of Panchayati Raj institutions, will also observe a public holiday so that the employees working in these institutions will also be able to vote,” the department added.

The voting for posts of Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti, and Zila Parishad members will be done through electronic voting machines (EVMs). 36,000 employees and officers across the state will ensure the smooth functioning of the panchayat polls.