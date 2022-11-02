Heavy rains: Schools, colleges closed in seven districts of Tamil Nadu; alert issued

Representative Photo | Photo by BL Soni

Chennai: With the northeast monsoon in full fury and rain lashing the state, the Tamil Nadu government has declared an Orange alert for seven districts and holiday for schools and colleges, said officials on Wednesday.



The orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Villupuram and Vellore districts.



While Chennai and Tiruvallur have declared holidays for both schools and colleges, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore districts have declared holidays for schools only.

Since the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, rain has been lashing many parts of the state with the capital city Chennai and adjacent districts facing heavy to very heavy fall.



Two people have already lost their lives in Chennai- a 47-year-old woman, Shanthi died after the balcony of her house fell on her, and Devendran, a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver died due to an electric shock after he got stuck in a waterlogged area.



The weathermen have predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till November 5 with thunder and lightning.



With the storm drain work in many parts of Chennai yet to be completed, inundation has taken place in most of the areas of the city. However, local people expressed satisfaction with reduced waterlogging in some areas.