Haryana School Education Board inks MoU with global school education leader IB

Chandigarh: With an aim to give a fillip to the quality in the school education in the state, the Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Baccalaureate (IB), headquartered in Geneva, a global leader in school education that helps students develop skills. Stating that the collaboration would provide government school students access to the mode of teaching adopted by the teachers at international schools, an official release said on Friday that the Board chairman Dr V P Yadav who met the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also briefed him about various achievements and activities of the Board.

The Board chairman said that under the said MoU, a group of teachers from government and non-government schools would be selected and trained and subsequently be appointed as master trainers. According to the release, a total of four programs would be conducted by IB which would be run in 20 schools on pilot basis in the first phase. The programmes would subsequently be implemented across the state.

After the agreement with the IB, now the certificates of the Haryana School Education Board would also be signed by the Swiss Board. He further said that earlier the students of Haryana state had to face a lot of trouble at the international level for pursuing higher education. But now students of the state would be able to easily get admission in international schools and colleges, as IB is recognised by almost all national and international technical education councils and other organisations.

Dr Yadav informed the chief minister that the state school board had uploaded the sample paper, curriculum document, lesson plan, marking scheme etc. on the board’s website to improve the quality of education, so that the schools could get guidance about the educational quality.

He said that along with digital education, emphasis was also being laid on imparting value-based education. This would give the students knowledge about Indian values and its rich culture.