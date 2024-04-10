Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 To Be Out Soon | Photo: Pexels

The Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 will shortly be released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Those who took the preliminary exam can verify their results by going to hpsc.gov.in, the official website. The firm wants to fill 174 posts in total with this recruitment effort.

March 6 saw the release of the preliminary answer key, and March 10 was the last day for submitting objections.

How to check results?



1) Visit hpsc.gov.in, the HPSC's official website.



2) Choose the Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 link from the webpage.



3) Go to a new page and provide your login information.



4) Following submission, the outcome will be shown.



5) After reviewing the outcome, save the page.



6) If needed, print a copy for your records in the future.

On March 3, the preliminary test was held statewide in a single shift from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There were 125 questions on the test, each worth four marks. Each incorrect answer cost 0.8 marks.