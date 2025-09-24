Haryana Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Alleged Humiliating Punishment Of Class 5 Student

Haryana Human Rights Commission |

Chandigarh: The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that highlighted the punishment of a Class 5 student in a private school in Sonipat district and ordered an inquiry.

It has been alleged the school principal in Ridana village inflicted humiliating and inhuman punishment on the minor for not completing homework.

The alleged punishment included making the student do 50 sit-ups, clean the classroom floor and the area outside the UKG class, and suffer public humiliation as UKG students were made to chant "shame-shame" at her.

Additionally, the principal allegedly threatened that if the student again failed to complete homework, her head would be shaved.

As a result, the student suffered severe mental trauma, became unable to attend school, and required psychological treatment.

The bench of the commission, comprising Chairperson Justice (retd) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, emphasised that every child has a fundamental right to education in a safe, dignified, and nurturing environment.

In line with state's motto -- 'Bachpan Bachao, Shiksha Apnao' -- it is the duty of every educational institution to protect children from all forms of mental and physical abuse. A school should be a place of learning, encouragement, and personality development, not of fear, humiliation, or punishment that inflicts trauma.

The mental health of the minor is paramount, and such degrading conduct is completely antithetical to the purpose of education.

As per the commission's order, if the allegations are proven, such actions would constitute direct violations of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

The commission has further stated that under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2009, every child has the right to education in a safe, child-friendly, and dignified environment, free from corporal punishment or mental harassment.

If allegations are proven, this would be a grave violation of statutory rights and an abuse of authority by the school administration, adversely affecting the student's right to education and protection.

The commission also stressed that responsibility for a child’s upbringing lies not only with parents but also with school authorities.

Positive parenting and child-centred discipline mean guidance, empathy, and non-violent correction, not fear and humiliation. Only such an environment ensures safe and supportive education.

"The present incident reflects a serious failure to uphold these principles, violating the student's dignity, mental health, and fundamental rights," observed the commission, which holds that the alleged acts amount to a clear violation of the minor student's basic human rights, including the right to education, the right to protection from physical and mental abuse, and the right to dignity.

The incident poses a serious threat to the student’s mental health and future development, making immediate corrective action essential.

Puneet Arora, Information and Public Relations Officer, on Wednesday said the commission has directed a fair and detailed inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry will include statements of the complainant, the principal, the teaching staff, other relevant witnesses, and the psychologist treating the student. The District Education Officer of Sonipat has been directed to submit a detailed report.

