FIR Filed Against Noida's Presidium School Management As Mother Seeks Justice In 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Mysterious Death

Nearly three weeks after the death of a Class 6 student at Presidium School in Sector 31, Noida, police have registered an FIR against the school management. The case has been filed under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty to a child) and Section 357 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Student Collapsed During Teachers’ Day Celebration

The 10-year-old student, Tanishka Sharma, reportedly collapsed on September 4 during Teachers’ Day celebrations on the school campus. She was rushed to Kailash Hospital but was declared “brought dead.”

Mother Appeals for Truth

In an emotional video message, Tanishka’s mother, Tripta Sharma, recounted the day she lost her daughter and appealed for justice.

"Hello everyone, my name is Tripta Sharma. I am the mother of the late Tanishka Sharma. She used to study in Class 6-B at Presidium School in Sector 31. On 4th September, I left her at school for the Teachers' Day celebration. Around 11.30 am, I got a call from teachers that my daughter had fainted. They told me to come immediately and that she was being taken to Kailash Hospital. When I reached the hospital, the doctor told me that my daughter was brought dead," she said in a video.

She added that schools are meant to be a second home for children but her daughter lost her life within its premises.

"I just want to know the truth about her last moments. I know she won't come back, but I deserve to know what happened," she said.

Investigation Underway

Police confirmed that a case has been registered and the viscera of the deceased has been preserved for forensic examination to establish the cause of death.

"On September 4, through a memo, information was received at Sector-20 police station that a student had been brought dead to a private hospital. After receiving the information, the police team completed the panchnama formalities in the presence of family members and sent the body for postmortem," Yamuna Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said, as reported by PTI.

According to the police, the doctors have preserved the viscera of the deceased to determine the exact cause of death. A case has been filed at Sector-20 police station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently in progress, as per the PTI report.

Larger Concerns Raised

The case has sparked concerns among parents and child rights groups about school safety protocols and accountability in handling medical emergencies on campus. The final report from the postmortem and forensic tests will be crucial in determining the next course of action.