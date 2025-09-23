Justice For Tanishka: Single Mother Demands Truth Behind Daughter’s Mysterious Death In Presidium Noida School; Video Goes Viral

Single Mother Demands Truth Behind 10-years-old Daughter’s Mysterious Death | X

Noida News: There was a heart-wrenching incident on September 4 in Noida when Tanishka Sharma, a 10-year-old Class 6 student of Presidium School in Sector 31, fell and died after reportedly choking on food eaten during her lunch break, as per the reports. Tanishka left her home for school to celebrate 'Teacher's Day', but never returned.

As reported by The Times of India, she went to the washroom after lunch and, on her way out near the stairs, fell. The management of the school, thereafter, took her to Kailash Hospital, two kilometres away, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Her mother complains that the school's response was characterised by delay and conflicting reports. At first, they were informed by staff that she fainted during a meal; subsequent versions reported that she fell down the stairs. They claim that rather than rush her to the hospital, the school infirmary attempted to treat her first, which resulted in valuable time loss.

Mother's emotional video

Video of the emotional plea has been uploaded by the victim’s mother, Tripta Sharma, on social media. She is an IT professional. In the video, she said, "Hello everyone, my name is Tripta Sharma. I am the mother of the late Tanishka Sharma. She was my flower-like daughter. She studied in Class 6B at Presidium, Sector 31, Noida. On the 4th of September, I myself dropped her off at school. It was Teacher’s Day celebration."

"Around 11:30 am, I got a call from the teachers saying that my daughter had fainted. They told me to come immediately as they were taking her to Kailash Hospital and asked me to reach there. When we reached Kailash, the doctors told us that my daughter was brought in the worst state."

Tanishka was niece of my college best friend & roommate. Whole family is completely shattered. Presidium school isn’t showing any last moments CCTV. Please retweet & repost 🙏🏻 https://t.co/7YaWroAnLQ — Vaibhav Anand ੴ (@the_avid_trader) September 22, 2025

"I myself, with these very hands, performed her last rites. The pain I am feeling and what I have gone through cannot be expressed in words. It has been fifteen days since my daughter passed away. I had dropped her off at school. That very school... today I only want to know the truth of my daughter’s last moments." She further added.

"I know my daughter will never come back, but it is her right that the truth of what happened to her in those last few minutes should come out. I just need justice and I just need the truth," she concluded in the video.

Police report

Police reports indicate the post-mortem revealed no external injuries, and they have yet to ascertain a clear cause of death. TOI was informed by the school administration that there were food particles stuck in her food pipe (oesophagus), in line with choking.

Furthermore, the child's family is claiming the school's administration and personnel of negligence, filing a police complaint on September 8, demanding the creation of an FIR against them.

A formal inquiry, openness in records of emergencies, medical reports, and an FIR against the school administration on charges of negligence have been sought by the family.'