CET Cell Clarifies APAAR ID Issue, Says No Student Will Be Barred From MHT CET Registration Due To Name Errors

Mumbai: After reports of students facing difficulties to signup for APAAR ID due to name errors, the state common entrance test (CET) cell on Monday clarified that no one is barred from applying for Apaar ID.

APAAR ID Mandatory for CET Registration

Currently, the registrations for MH CET exams in all categories are going on. While the candidates can fill the form online, it requires an Apaar ID.

According to reports, there were cases where due to discrepancies in the name, students were unable to register for the id. “Usually women after marriage or due to typographical errors there are discrepancies in the name. To consider this, we have given an option to input the students name as per aadhar card and another as the marksheets,” clarified Dileep Sardesai, Commissioner of CET cell.

No Disqualification for Minor Errors

“No candidates will be disqualified due to minor errors or mismatches in documents,” he said. “During the counselling process, if there’s a minor or spelling mismatch in Aadhaar and other documents, it will be resolved through other corroborating documents,” he added. However, he also added that in cases involving change of name, candidates would be required to submit valid supporting documents.

Explaining the process of creating an Apaar id, into three simple steps. The students first need to have an aadhar card and set up digi lockers. Once this is done, on the website of the academic bank of credits, the students are required to login with digi locker, and the details will be auto-fetched. After editing the details, if required and filling basic details such as gender, the apaar id gets created within a minute.

Documents Can Be Uploaded Later

Reiterating that candidates will not face any problem during MHT CET registration, they can proceed even if documents are not immediately available. “Even if their documents and marksheets are not available, they can still get an ID and upload the documents later. In order to proceed, one will also need a DigiLocker account. Once that’s created, candidates can proceed towards creating the APAAR ID,” he said.

He also clarified that even if names differ across Aadhaar, board marksheets and other records, all versions of the name will be reflected on MHT CET admit card 2026.

