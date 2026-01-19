NHSMRE’s Flagship Real Estate Conclave 2026 To Address The Big Questions Shaping Mumbai’s Re-Development

As Mumbai stands at critical crossroads of growth and renewal and enters a decisive phase of urban transformation, Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management and Real Estate (NHSMRE), HSNC University, Mumbai, will organise the third edition of its flagship Real Estate Conclave on January 21, 2026 at its Worli campus. The conclave will bring together leading voices from real estate development, policy, law, finance, architecture and academia to examine how the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is navigating the complex shift from expansion-led growth to large-scale re-development, balancing economic feasibility, sustainability, infrastructure demands and community interests.

Titled “MMR: Development to Re-Development-Connecting the Dots,” the conclave seeks to move beyond fragmented conversations around urban growth and offer an integrated, solutions-oriented perspective on the future of redevelopment in one of India’s most dynamic city regions. Through focused deliberations, the event will explore how policy intent, financing models, design innovation, infrastructure planning and community needs can align to create resilient, inclusive and economically viable urban ecosystems.

Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai & Director, NHSMRE explained,“Urban re-development is no longer only about rebuilding structures, it is about rethinking policy, design, finance and community impact together. Through the Real Estate Conclave, NHSMRE seeks to create a space where rigorous academic thinking and on-ground industry experience can meaningfully inform how cities like Mumbai reinvent themselves.”

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Trustee & President, HSNC Board, Immediate-Past Provost, HSNC University, Mumbai and Managing Director, Hiranandani Group, underscored the significance of the Conclave, noting “The next phase of Mumbai’s growth will be defined not by how much we build, but by how intelligently and inclusively we re-develop. Platforms such as this conclave are essential to align policy intent, economic viability and long-term urban vision.”

The conclave will begin with opening remarks by Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, followed by the Inaugural Address by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. An unparalleled authority in India’s real estate and infrastructure sector, Dr. Hiranandani has been closely associated with policy advocacy, urban planning discourse and institution-building in higher education. His address is expected to offer a broader perspective on the evolving redevelopment landscape, drawing from industry experience, regulatory engagement and long-term urban vision. Their presence underscores NHSMRE’s commitment to bridging academic rigour with industry relevance and national urban priorities.

The day-long technical sessions will feature a distinguished line-up of experts who are actively shaping Mumbai’s redevelopment landscape. Adv. Dhaval Vussonji, Founder and Managing Partner, Vussonji & Associates, will unpack the policy, regulatory and governance frameworks that determine the success, or failure, of redevelopment projects, drawing on extensive legal experience with complex urban and real estate mandates.

Adv. Dr. Harshul Savla, Principal Partner, M Realty (Suvidha Lifespaces), will examine the economics of redevelopment, offering practitioner-led insights into project feasibility, financing structures, market dynamics and risk management in a tightening regulatory and financial environment.

Design-led sustainability and future-ready urban form will be addressed by Mr. Hiten Motta, Partner, Teearch Architects & Consultants Pvt. Ltd., who will explore how smart design, green practices and architectural innovation can enhance liveability while meeting redevelopment constraints.

The infrastructure lens will be brought in by Ar. Milind Changani, Partner, CY Corp and BNSA Partner & Founding Member at Stallion IT Solutions & Real Inc., who will focus on transit-oriented development and infrastructure-led growth, highlighting how transport corridors and mobility planning are redefining redevelopment potential across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Completing the spectrum, Adv. Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi, Founder, Sanjay Chaturvedi & Associates, will address some of the most sensitive and high-stakes aspects of urban redevelopment, challenges in society and tenanted redevelopment, affordable housing, stakeholder negotiations and dispute resolution, bringing clarity to issues that directly impact residents, developers and policymakers alike.

Together, the sessions promise a rare, end-to-end view of redevelopment, from law and finance to design, infrastructure and social equity, making the conclave a must-attend platform for professionals, policymakers, researchers and students seeking to understand what will shape Mumbai’s next phase of urban transformation.

From slum rehabilitation and aging housing stock to large-scale infrastructure corridors and transit-oriented planning, the conclave recognises that MMR’s future hinges on “connecting the dots” across disciplines and stakeholders. The discussions are expected to offer actionable insights for developers, professionals, policymakers, researchers, and students navigating the evolving real estate ecosystem.

Now in its third edition, the NHSMRE Real Estate Conclave has emerged as a key platform for informed dialogue on urban development, reflecting the School’s vision to shape industry-ready professionals and thought leadership in real estate education.

Date: January 21, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM onwards

Venue: Hiro Sitaldas Convocation Hall, HSNC University, Mumbai,

47, Dr. R.G Thadani Marg, Worli.

With large-scale redevelopment reshaping Mumbai’s urban fabric, neighbourhoods such as Andheri–Jogeshwari, Goregaon–Malad, Bandra–Khar, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Dadar, Mahim, Prabhadevi, Parel, Worli, Byculla and key pockets of the eastern and western suburbs are witnessing an unprecedented churn of housing societies, infrastructure upgrades and mixed-use projects. As these precincts navigate complex questions of policy approvals, project feasibility, design constraints, infrastructure capacity and stakeholder alignment, the need for informed, integrated perspectives has never been greater. NHSMRE’s Flagship Real Estate Conclave 2026 offers a timely platform for developers, professionals, society members, advisors and policymakers engaged in these transformation zones to engage with experts, exchange insights and better understand the frameworks that will shape the success and sustainability of Mumbai’s next redevelopment wave.

Join the leaders redefining Mumbai’s skyline and urban future, register now to secure your place at the forefront of redevelopment. Register now: https://shorturl.at/fq9E2