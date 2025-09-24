'Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Booked For Molestation Of Students, Now Absconding': Delhi Police | ANI

New Delhi: The director of a branch of a private institution in Delhi's Vasant Kunj has been booked on charges of alleged molestation after more than 15 female students came forward with complaints, police said on Tuesday.

About The Case

According to police, on August 4, a complaint was received at Vasant Kunj North police station from an administrator of the institution against Chaitanyananda Saraswati, alleging sexual harassment of female students pursuing PGDM courses under the EWS scholarship scheme at the institution.

The Police further said that during enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that the ladies, who were serving as faculty/administrators, abetted and pressurized them to comply with the accused's demands.

Accordingly, a case under sections 75(2)/79/351(2) BNS was registered at PS Vasant Kunj North and investigation was taken up. CCTV footage were analyzed and several raids were conducted at the place of incident as well as at the addresses of the alleged person. However, the accused is evading. NVRs/ hard disks collected from SRISIIM Institute sent to FSL. Statements under sections 83 BNSS of 16 victims have been recorded before a Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Courts.

During investigation, a Volvo car was found parked in the basement of the institution. On verification, it was found that the car with forged diplomatic number plate 39 UN 1 was allegedly used by Chaitanyanand Saraswati .

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 385/2025, dated August 25 under sections 345(3)/318(4)/336(3)/340(2) BNS was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police station and the car was seized, said the Delhi Police. The main accused has been evading investigation despite repeated efforts and is absconding.

The accused has since been removed from the insitution. Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri issued a statement saying, "Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Dr. Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham. Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Chaitanyananda Saraswati."

