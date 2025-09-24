Shocking Video: 73-Year-Old Actor Playing Dasharatha In Ramleela In HP's Chamba Dies On Stage After Delivering His Lines | X/@rahuljuly14

Chamba: A Ramleela performance at the historic Chaugan Maidan in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district turned tragic on Tuesday evening (September 23) when 73-year-old veteran actor Amresh Mahajan, popularly known as Shibu, collapsed on stage while playing the role of King Dasharatha.

Despite being rushed to the hospital by his fellow performers, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media. Have a look at it here:

चंबा में रामलीला के दौरान दशरथ का किरदार निभा रहे अमरेश महाजन जी की मंच पर हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई। 73 वर्षीय अमरेश महाजन 40 साल से रामलीला में भाग ले रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/7fboyCKkz3 — Rahul (@rahuljuly14) September 24, 2025

The incident took place around 8:30 pm during a scene set in Dasharatha’s court. According to Navbharat Times, Mahajan had been delivering his dialogue in a powerful voice when he suddenly fell on the shoulders of a co-actor. For a moment, the audience thought it was part of the act before panic spread across the venue.

His co-actors rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed he had suffered a fatal heart attack. Spectators, who had moments earlier applauded his performance, were left stunned as news of his death spread.

A Veteran of Chamba’s Ramlila Tradition

Mahajan had been closely associated with the Chamba Ramleela for four decades, performing major roles such as Ravana and Dasharatha. He was widely regarded as one of the pillars of the annual event, which has been staged in the town since 1949.

Earlier this year, Mahajan had reportedly said this would be his final performance. His unexpected passing on stage has now given those words a haunting finality.

Tributes poured in from local organisations and leaders. Swapan Mahajan, President of the Ramleela Club, described his death as an “irreparable loss for the club and the entire city”. Virendra Mahajan, President of the Vyapar Mandal, and Pankaj Gupta, Principal of Medical College Chamba, also paid respects.

The Ramleela tradition, begun by Lala Sansar Chand Mahajan more than seven decades ago, continues to be preserved by artists dedicated to keeping the cultural performance alive.