Haryana Government to Recruit 10,000 Skilled Workers For Jobs In Israel

The state of Haryana in India plans to hire 10,000 trained workers to address the labor shortage in Israel's construction industry. The Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) issued a notice listing four job roles: framework/shuttering carpenter, iron bending, ceramic tiling, and plastering. This initiative aims to fulfill the demand for skilled labor in Israel.

"The first visa and work permit will be valid until the end of the calendar year and may be extended for additional periods of up to one year at a time to a maximum of 63 months," the notice said regarding the job contract.

The position of framework/shuttering carpenter needs 3,000 workers, iron bending requires 3,000 workers, ceramic tiling has openings for 2,000 workers, and plastering also has 2,000 vacancies.

For each of these positions, applicants must have at least a Class 10 qualification and a minimum of three years of work experience. Candidates must be at least 25 years old and no older than 54.

The monthly salary for all employees will be approximately $1,664 (Rs 138,235 or 6,100 Israeli New Shekel). Employers will provide medical insurance for their workers, and a PCC document will be required for visa processing.

Interested candidates will be interviewed offline.

Once chosen, employees will have the right to work for 236 hours every month. Their employers will determine any additional hours worked. All employees will receive leave benefits in accordance with Israel's labor laws.

The announcement also mentioned that accommodation allowance and medical insurance costs will be subtracted from the employees' salaries.

According to a report by TOI, Israel's construction sector is facing a significant lack of workers after the conflict with Hamas, leading to the cancellation of work permits for around 90,000 Palestinians.

The Haryana government's announcement followed a statement by Union Minister V. Muraleedharan in the Rajya Sabha that the Indian government had not engaged in any talks with Israel about potentially replacing Palestinian workers with Indian ones.