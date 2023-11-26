Haryana Government Grants Free College Education For Girls

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | X/@mlkhattar

In a significant move towards empowering women through education, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has declared that the state government will cover the entire cost of college education for girls with an annual family income of up to Rs 1,80,000. This announcement comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility to education for girls and promote inclusivity.



Furthermore, for girls falling within the income bracket of Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 3,00,000, the government will subsidize half of their college fees. This inclusive measure is applicable across all private and government colleges in the state. Notably, this decision builds upon a similar commitment made by Chief Minister Khattar last year, reinforcing the government's dedication to supporting the education of girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to X formerly known as twitter and made this announcement.

हरियाणा परिवार की उन बेटियों के लिए मैं आज मुफ़्त शिक्षा की घोषणा करता हूँ जिनकी वार्षिक आय ₹1,80,000 तक है।



यह घोषणा सभी निजी और सरकारी कॉलेजों पर लागू होगी और जो भी फीस होगी वो सरकार द्वारा वहन की जाएगी।



इसके साथ ही ₹1,80,000 से ₹3,00,000 तक के वार्षिक आय वाले परिवार की… — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2023

Chief Minister Chatra Parivahan Suraksha' scheme

Expanding the scope of educational initiatives, the Chief Minister had previously introduced the 'Chatra Parivahan Suraksha' scheme earlier this month. Under this scheme, students residing in rural areas will benefit from free transportation services. In an address at Ratangarh village on November 5, Khattar outlined the plan, indicating that the transport department would provide bus services to villages with over 50 students attending schools located at a distance. Additionally, minibuses will be deployed for villages with student counts ranging from 30 to 40.



Highlighting the government's commitment to inclusivity, Khattar emphasized that even villages with a lower student count, between five and 10, would receive transportation support from the education department. The implementation of the 'Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana' commenced from Ratangarh village on November 6, marking a crucial step in ensuring education reaches every corner of the state.